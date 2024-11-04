FBR Limited’s New Securities Issuance Opportunity

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to release up to 210,526,316 fully paid ordinary shares through a securities purchase plan and a placement, with the issue date set for December 3, 2024. This move offers potential investors an opportunity to engage with the company as it expands its market presence. The offer will close on November 26, 2024, providing a limited window for participation.

