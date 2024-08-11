FBR Limited Stakeholder Voting Power Shifts

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

Mark Joseph Pivac, a substantial holder in FBR Limited, has reported a change in his holdings, with his voting power decreasing from 8.07% to 6.95% due to a dilution of interests following a share issue. Pivac also disposed of loan-funded shares previously awarded as a long-term incentive. No new associates have been reported in relation to Pivac’s voting interests in the company.

