FBR Limited Eyes U.S. Expansion with Robotic Construction

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.
FBR Limited has successfully completed its United States Demonstration Program, showcasing its Hadrian X® robotic technology by building the external walls of nine homes, including one built in a single day. The completion paves the way for a potential joint venture with CRH Ventures, with plans for a significant purchase of construction robots and a US$40 million loan facility to support expansion in the U.S. market. This development marks a significant step for FBR in revolutionizing construction through automation and efficiency.
For further insights into AU:FBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.