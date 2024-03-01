Fathom Digital’s VP of Sales Kurt Bork Announces Resignation

Fathom Digital (FATH) has shared an announcement.

Kurt Bork, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Fathom, has announced his resignation effective March 31, 2024, and will step down as an executive officer immediately. The company’s report also includes forward-looking statements about the anticipated effects of Bork’s departure on the organization’s reorganization, finances, and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and the information detailed in the company’s regulatory filings, which highlight the potential for actual future events to differ from these projections.

