Fathom Digital Announces Major Merger with CORE Affiliates

Fathom Digital (FATH) has released an update.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation has entered into a merger agreement with CORE Industrial Partners’ affiliates, setting the stage for a complex series of transactions that will see Fathom’s subsidiary merge into the company and subsequently the company into Fathom, with cash payments arranged for shareholders and options holders. The deal, backed by significant shareholder support, aims for completion by July 2024 but includes provisions for potential termination fees if alternative proposals emerge. If successful, Fathom’s Class A Common Stock will be delisted from the NYSE, marking a significant shift in the company’s structure and ownership.

For further insights into FATH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.