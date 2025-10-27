Fate Therapeutics Advances CAR T-Cell Therapy with New Clinical Study

Fate Therapeutics Inc ((FATE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, Open-Label Study of FT836, an Off-the-Shelf CAR T-Cell Therapy, With or Without Chemotherapy and/or Monoclonal Antibodies, in Participants With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of FT836, a novel CAR T-cell therapy, in treating various advanced solid tumors, including lung, colorectal, breast, ovarian, endometrial, and head and neck cancers. The primary goal is to establish the recommended phase 2 dose of FT836 in combination with trastuzumab or cetuximab, with or without paclitaxel chemotherapy.

The study tests FT836, an off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with chemotherapy drugs like paclitaxel and monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab and cetuximab. These combinations aim to enhance the therapeutic effect against advanced solid tumors.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model. It is open-label, meaning there is no masking, and its primary purpose is treatment. The study’s design allows for flexibility in assessing the effectiveness of different drug combinations.

The study began on October 8, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 9, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress in the study.

The update on this study could positively influence Fate Therapeutics’ stock performance by showcasing progress in innovative cancer treatments, potentially attracting investor interest. The competitive landscape includes other biotech firms exploring CAR T-cell therapies, highlighting the significance of Fate Therapeutics’ advancements in this field.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

