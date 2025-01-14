Fat Prophets Global Property Fund Reports December NTA and Opposes Windup Proposal

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Fat Prophets Global Property Fund ( (AU:FPP) ).

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund reported a decline of 2.97% in net tangible assets (NTA) for December 2024, outperforming its benchmark decline of 3.16% in the global and Australian REIT indices. The fund’s management strongly opposes a proposal initiated by Lanyon Asset Management for winding up the fund, believing it is not in the best interest of investors, and recommends voting against it or ignoring it to maintain the status quo.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund operates within the financial investment industry, focusing primarily on property funds. The company manages investments in global real estate investment trusts (REITs) and is part of the broader market for property investment and management services.

YTD Price Performance: -1.92%

Average Trading Volume: 21,987

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.27M

