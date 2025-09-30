Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. ( (AU:FPC) ) is now available.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported buying back a total of 30,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 325,245 securities bought back before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment funds that aim to capitalize on contrarian investment strategies, targeting undervalued or overlooked market opportunities.

