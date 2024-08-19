Fat Prophets Announces Final Distribution Update

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (AU:FPP) has released an update.

The Fat Prophets Global Property Fund has announced an update to its final distribution for ordinary units, with the distribution relating to a six-month period ending on 30th June 2024. The record date for this dividend is set for 28th June 2024, with the ex-date falling on the 27th June 2024. This announcement serves as an amendment to a previous notification made on 17th June 2024.

For further insights into AU:FPP stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.