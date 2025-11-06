FAT Brands Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Fat Brands ( (FAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fat Brands presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

FAT Brands Inc. is a global franchising company that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurant brands, specializing in fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining concepts worldwide. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, FAT Brands reported a decline in total revenue by 2.3% to $140 million, compared to the same period last year. The company also faced a net loss of $58.2 million, with system-wide sales and same-store sales both experiencing declines. Despite these challenges, the company highlighted the success of its co-branding initiatives and strategic partnerships, which have shown promising results in boosting sales and transactions. FAT Brands is actively working on strengthening its financial position through strategic initiatives, including a potential equity raise and debt restructuring efforts. Looking forward, the company remains focused on expansion and operational improvements, aiming to achieve positive cash flow in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue