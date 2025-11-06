FAT Brands Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Fat Brands ( (FAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fat Brands presented to its investors.
FAT Brands Inc. is a global franchising company that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurant brands, specializing in fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining concepts worldwide. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, FAT Brands reported a decline in total revenue by 2.3% to $140 million, compared to the same period last year. The company also faced a net loss of $58.2 million, with system-wide sales and same-store sales both experiencing declines. Despite these challenges, the company highlighted the success of its co-branding initiatives and strategic partnerships, which have shown promising results in boosting sales and transactions. FAT Brands is actively working on strengthening its financial position through strategic initiatives, including a potential equity raise and debt restructuring efforts. Looking forward, the company remains focused on expansion and operational improvements, aiming to achieve positive cash flow in the coming quarters.