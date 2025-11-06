Fastly, Inc. Reports Record Q3 2025 Financial Results

Fastly, Inc ( (FSLY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fastly, Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fastly, Inc. is a leading provider of edge cloud platforms, offering solutions that enhance the performance and security of websites and applications across the globe. Operating in the technology sector, Fastly is known for its innovative approach to improving internet experiences for top brands worldwide.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Fastly announced record financial results, with revenues reaching $158.2 million, surpassing the high-end of its guidance range. The company also reported significant improvements in cash flow and operating profit, highlighting its strategic focus on accelerating growth and operational leverage.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 15% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by a 30% increase in security revenue. Fastly’s operating cash flow surged to $28.9 million, and free cash flow turned positive at $18.1 million, compared to a negative flow in the previous year. The company’s gross margin improved, and it reduced its GAAP net loss, while non-GAAP net income showed a notable increase.

Fastly’s strategic advancements include the launch of new security features and tools, such as API Discovery and DDoS Precise Defense, aimed at enhancing customer security and operational efficiency. The company also expanded its enterprise customer base to 627, reflecting a strong market position and customer retention.

Looking ahead, Fastly’s management remains optimistic, projecting continued revenue growth and profitability improvements for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. The company aims to further capitalize on its platform enhancements and cross-sell opportunities to sustain its growth trajectory.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue