Fast Track Group Delays Yearly Report Filing

Fast Track Group has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending February 28, 2025. The delay is primarily due to challenges in obtaining and compiling necessary information, which could not be resolved without incurring unreasonable effort and expense. The company expects to file the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Financially, Fast Track Group anticipates a significant change in its results, with a notable decrease in sales and gross profit, alongside a substantial increase in general and administrative expenses. The notification is signed by Lim Sin Foo, Harris, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Director, who assures ongoing compliance efforts.

