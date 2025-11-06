Fast Retailing Announces Increased Year-End Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh ( (HK:6288) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced a dividend distribution from its retained earnings for the financial year ending August 31, 2025. The company declared a year-end dividend of 260 yen per share, marking an increase from the previous year’s 225 yen per share, with total dividend payments amounting to 79,772 million yen. This decision reflects the company’s robust financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company operating in the retail industry, known for its clothing and apparel products. It is primarily recognized for its global retail brand, UNIQLO, which focuses on casual wear and has a significant market presence in Asia and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$877.9B

