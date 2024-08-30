Faron Pharmaceuticals Issues New Share Options

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (GB:FARN) has released an update.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has granted 100,000 options for new ordinary shares under its 2019 Share Option Plan, with an exercise period between 2025 and 2028 and a strike price of €1.48 per share. These options represent a modest 0.1% of the company’s fully diluted share capital and are part of a strategy to incentivize management, including a grant to top executive Petri Bono. The company is actively engaged in cancer immunotherapy research, with its lead asset bexmarilimab currently in phase I/II clinical trials for hematological cancers.

