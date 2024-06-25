Faron Pharmaceuticals Corrects Shareholding Data

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (GB:FARN) has released an update.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has issued a correction to their previous ‘Holding(s) in Company’ announcement, clarifying a mix-up in the data regarding the percentage of holdings and voting rights thresholds. The corrected notification details the changes in major holdings, specifically the reduction to a 2.52% stake by shareholder Marko Salmi after a recent share offering.

For further insights into GB:FARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.