Faron Pharmaceuticals Achieves 43% Remission Rate in BEXMAB Trial

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy ( (GB:FARN) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Faron Pharmaceuticals announced a significant increase in the complete remission rate to 43% for patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome in its BEXMAB trial, up from 28% previously. This improvement highlights bexmarilimab’s potential as a disease-modifying agent and supports the company’s plans for a randomized registrational trial aimed at accelerated FDA approval, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new hope for stakeholders.
More about Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to tackle cancers. The company’s lead asset is bexmarilimab, an anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, which aims to remove cancer immunosuppression by reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for hematological cancers in combination with standard treatments.
