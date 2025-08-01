Farmmi Reports Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Farmmi, Inc. reported its financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025, highlighting a significant decrease in revenues compared to the previous year. The company’s revenues fell from $36.44 million in 2024 to $16.14 million in 2025, reflecting challenges in market conditions. Despite the revenue decline, Farmmi’s total assets increased to $230.43 million, up from $186.73 million in September 2024, indicating strategic investments and asset growth. The financial report provides insights into Farmmi’s operational adjustments and market positioning amid evolving industry dynamics.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FAMI is a Neutral.

Farmmi’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by weak financial performance and concerning valuation metrics. The company’s declining revenues and profitability, combined with a negative P/E ratio, present significant challenges. Technical analysis provides some short-term support, but the absence of dividends and increased debt levels raise caution.

Farmmi, Inc. operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the cultivation and sale of agricultural products. The company is primarily involved in the production and distribution of edible fungi products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 49,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.15M

