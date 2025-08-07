Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Investor Meeting Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( (FMAO) ) has issued an update.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. announced that it plans to use certain materials in upcoming meetings with investors and analysts. The information is part of a Current Report on Form 8-K and is not considered filed under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it subject to the liabilities of that section.

The most recent analyst rating on (FMAO) stock is a Hold with a $26.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock, see the FMAO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FMAO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FMAO is a Outperform.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp demonstrates strong financial performance, driving its overall score. The valuation is fair with a decent dividend yield, adding to its appeal. However, technical indicators suggest caution as the stock shows potential short-term bearish trends. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further analysis.

More about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Average Trading Volume: 19,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $328.6M

