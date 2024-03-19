Farmers Edge Set for Fairfax Subsidiary Acquisition

Farmers Edge Inc (TSE:FDGE) has released an update.

Farmers Edge Inc., a leader in digital agriculture, has received final court approval for a buyout by 15635594 Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, at $0.35 per share, excluding shares held by FFHL and its affiliates and the CEO. The acquisition will conclude around March 21, 2024, resulting in Farmers Edge becoming privately held and its shares being delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

