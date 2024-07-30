Farm Pride Foods Updates Securities Issue Timetable

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Limited has announced an update to the timetable for its proposed non-renounceable pro rata issue of securities. This update follows the previous announcement made on June 28, 2024, and further details are available in the latest announcement dated July 30, 2024. The company has provided this information in compliance with the ASX Listing Rules, as it seeks to issue and quote the new securities on the ASX.

