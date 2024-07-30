Farm Pride Foods Extends Rights Issue

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Ltd, a leading egg producer and marketer, has announced an extension to the closing date of its $6.17 million Rights Issue, which offers shareholders the chance to purchase additional shares at a discounted price. The Rights Issue aims to bolster the company’s cage-free egg production and maintain its commitment to sustainability, including the unique practice of manufacturing its own egg cartons from recycled materials.

