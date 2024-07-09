Farm Pride Foods Announces Rights Issue

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Ltd has launched a Rights Issue to raise approximately $6.17 million by offering eligible shareholders the chance to purchase three new shares for every seven held, at $0.10 each. This initiative, which is underwritten by Willow Heights Pty Ltd, allows shareholders from select jurisdictions to partake until 2 August 2024, and even apply for additional shares beyond their entitlement from any potential shortfall. Farm Pride is an ASX listed company known for its cage-free eggs and sustainable practices, including the manufacturing of egg cartons from recycled materials.

