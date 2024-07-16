Farm Pride Director’s Share Holdings Increase

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Ltd has announced a change in Director George Palatianos’s interest in the company, with an increase of 16,068 ordinary shares acquired through on-market trades. The transactions, occurring between July 9 and 10, 2024, has raised his indirect holdings to 22,481,615 shares, valued at $1,446.12. No interests in contracts were changed, and the trades were not conducted during a closed period.

