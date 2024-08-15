Faraday Future Announces Stock Adjustments and Compliance Measures

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) has issued an update.

On August 15, 2024, the Company declared a Reverse Stock Split and a reduction of authorized shares, which was publicized through a press release. This move is not considered officially filed for legal purposes but is acknowledged for informational use. Additionally, the Company has various active registration statements with the SEC that, through automatic updates, will reflect these changes, including the adjustment of shares available post-Reverse Stock Split. These amendments ensure regulatory compliance and keep investors informed as part of the Company’s ongoing financial disclosures.

Learn more about FFIE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.