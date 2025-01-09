Far Northern Resources Identifies Promising Gold Prospects in North Queensland

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Far Northern Resources Limited has announced promising results from a rock chip sampling program at the Rocks Reef Project in Chillagoe, North Queensland. The exploration revealed economically viable results in previously under-explored zones, particularly at Savannah Way, Single Peak, China Wall South, and Roadside Copper Gold Prospects, with gold grades reaching up to 27.82 g/t. The company intends to conduct more detailed exploration, including mapping and drilling, to further evaluate these prospects, potentially impacting FNR’s exploration strategy and positioning in the mineral industry.

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX:FNR) operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is particularly engaged in identifying and evaluating potential sites with significant mineral deposits, primarily gold, in North Queensland.

YTD Price Performance: 27.27%

Average Trading Volume: 25,808

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

