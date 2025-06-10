Far East Orchard’s Associated Company Wins Appeal in Misrepresentation Case

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Far East Orchard Ltd. ( (SG:O10) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Far East Orchard Limited announced that its associated company, FEOpus, has successfully appealed against a court decision related to alleged misrepresentations in the sale of units at SBF Center, a commercial development completed in 2016. The court’s ruling, which overturned the Assistant Registrar’s decision, is significant as it sets a legal precedent that will affect all other claimants involved in similar cases, potentially impacting the financial liabilities of FEOpus and the company’s market positioning.

Far East Orchard Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and management. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the development of commercial and residential properties, with a market focus on Singapore and other strategic locations.

Average Trading Volume: 66,452

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$494M

