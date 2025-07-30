Far East Hotels & Entertainment Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Far East Hotels & Entertainment Ltd. ( (HK:0037) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Far East Hotels and Entertainment Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 2, 2025. Key agenda items include the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and the authorization of director and auditor remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval to allot and issue additional shares, which could impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Far East Hotels & Entertainment Ltd.

Far East Hotels and Entertainment Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with a focus on the hospitality and entertainment industry. Its primary services include hotel management and operations, catering to both local and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 511,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$368.7M

