Far East Horizon Limited Issues JPY8 Billion in Sustainability Notes

The latest announcement is out from Far East Horizon Limited ( (HK:3360) ).

Far East Horizon Limited announced a drawdown of JPY8,000,000,000 under its Medium Term Note and Perpetual Securities Programme. The proceeds from this issuance, which is aimed at professional investors, will be used to finance and refinance green and social projects, aligning with the company’s sustainable financing framework.

More about Far East Horizon Limited

Far East Horizon Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with a focus on offering financial services and products. The company is involved in issuing medium-term notes and perpetual securities, with a market focus on professional investors.

Average Trading Volume: 9,496,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$33.39B

