Far East Horizon Adjusts Convertible Bond Prices

Far East Horizon Limited has announced adjustments to the conversion prices of its guaranteed convertible bonds due in 2025 and 2026 following the declaration and payment of a special dividend. The conversion price for the 2020 and 2021 Convertible Bonds will be reduced to HK$5.72 and HK$7.38 per share, respectively, effective from 5 July 2024. These adjustments are expected to increase the maximum number of shares issuable upon full conversion of the outstanding bonds.

