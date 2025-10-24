Far East Holdings Faces Trading Suspension Amid Operational Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Far East Holdings International Ltd. ( (HK:0036) ) has issued an update.

Far East Holdings International Ltd. has been notified by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited that it has failed to maintain sufficient operations and asset value to support its continued listing, leading to a decision to suspend trading of its shares. The company’s property investment business has been underperforming, with minimal income and no concrete turnaround plan, prompting the Listing Committee to uphold the decision to suspend trading. Despite claims of market recovery, the company’s revenue remains low, and it lacks a defined strategy to enhance its business operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0036) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Far East Holdings International Ltd. stock, see the HK:0036 Stock Forecast page.

More about Far East Holdings International Ltd.

Far East Holdings International Ltd. is primarily engaged in the property investment industry. The company has been operating its property investment business passively since 2019, relying on property agents for leasing functions and maintaining a minimal workforce.

YTD Price Performance: -23.29%

Average Trading Volume: 781,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$91.49M

Find detailed analytics on 0036 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

