Far East Gold Ltd Reports High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Idenburg Project

Far East Gold Ltd ( (AU:FEG) ) has issued an update.

Far East Gold Ltd announced promising results from its first drill hole at the Sua Prospect within the Idenburg Gold Project in Indonesia. The drill hole KSD023 confirmed high-grade gold intercepts, including visible gold, validating historical drill data and suggesting significant potential for further high-grade discoveries. This development is a strategic advancement for the company, enhancing the resource development potential of the project and indicating the possibility of expanding the current resource area.

More about Far East Gold Ltd

Far East Gold Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. Its primary project is the Idenburg Gold Project located in Papua Province, Indonesia, which hosts a significant inferred mineral resource.

Average Trading Volume: 215,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.89M

