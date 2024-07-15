Far East Gold Ltd Appoints New Chairman

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has announced the mobilization of the first drill rigs for a new scouting phase at the Aloe Rek prospect area and the appointment of co-founder Justin Werner as Non-Executive Chairman. Werner, who has over 20 years of experience in the Indonesian mining industry and led Nickel Industries to significant growth, is set to enhance the development of Far East Gold’s copper and gold projects. The company, with six advanced projects in Australia and Indonesia, is poised for further exploration and development under Werner’s guidance.

For further insights into AU:FEG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.