Far East Gold Extends Share Purchase Deadline

Far East Gold Ltd has extended the closing date of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to August 20, 2024, allowing shareholders more time to participate following requests for an extension. The capital raised through this SPP will fund the Idenburg and Trenggalek projects, further exploration at Woyla, and provide working capital. The offer is at a significant discount to recent trading prices, aiming to incentivize shareholder participation.

