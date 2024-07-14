Far East Gold Announces Chairman Resignation

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has announced the resignation of Mr. Paul Walker as its Chairman, who will continue to contribute as a Non-Executive Director. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant milestones, including a successful IPO. Far East Gold, which has several copper/gold exploration projects in Australia and Indonesia, is also advancing its Woyla Copper Gold Project in North Sumatra.

