Far East Consortium Renews Hotel Management Deal

Far East Consortium International Limited has announced the renewal of a hotel management contract with Mayland Universal for a three-year term, starting from August 8, 2024, to August 7, 2027. The contract, which pertains to the management of the Dorsett Hartamas hotel in Malaysia, remains unchanged in its terms and conditions. This transaction is part of the continuing connected transactions with associated entities and is subject to reporting and annual review, but does not require independent shareholder approval.

