Far East Consortium Completes UK Property Sale

Far East Consortium International (HK:0035) has released an update.

Far East Consortium International Limited has successfully completed the sale of its properties in the United Kingdom, as per the schedule announced earlier in May 2024. The closure of this transaction was officially concluded on September 5, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategic realignment, as it continues to refine its global asset portfolio.

