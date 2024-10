Fanhua (FANH) has released an update.

Fanhua Inc., a prominent financial services provider in China, is set to change its Nasdaq ticker symbol from ‘FANH’ to ‘AIFU’ on October 23, 2024, reflecting its impending name change to AIX Inc. This strategic move aligns with the company’s focus on leveraging digital technologies to enhance its insurance services and offers a comprehensive platform for independent agents.

