Fanhua Inc. Announces Board Chairman’s Resignation

Fanhua (FANH) has released an update.

Fanhua Inc., a prominent technology-driven financial services provider in China, has announced the immediate resignation of Mr. Peh Chin Hua from his positions as director and Chairman of the Board due to personal reasons. The company, known for leveraging advanced technology and AI to revolutionize financial services, connects millions of Chinese families with financial institutions, providing comprehensive insurance and financial solutions.

For further insights into FANH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.