Fangdd Network Group Terminates Patent Purchase Agreement

The latest announcement is out from Fangdd Network Group ( (DUO) ).

On January 15, 2025, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. and a seller from the British Virgin Islands mutually agreed to terminate a patent purchase agreement initially established in June 2024. The agreement, aimed at acquiring patents for cloud computing technology to support Fangdd’s expansion into tech-enabled real estate management, was terminated due to unmet conditions by the September 2024 deadline, resulting in a mutual release from obligations under the agreement.

More about Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on leveraging technology to enhance real estate management services. The company is based in Shenzhen, China, and aims to integrate cloud computing technology into its operations to expand its market reach.

YTD Price Performance: -5.47%

Average Trading Volume: 8,230,648

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

