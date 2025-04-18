FAN Communications Announces Commemorative Dividend for A8.net’s 25th Anniversary

FAN Communications. Inc. ( (JP:2461) ) has provided an update.

FAN Communications, Inc. announced a commemorative interim dividend of ¥8.00 per share to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its affiliate advertising service, A8.net. This gesture reflects the company’s gratitude towards its shareholders and stakeholders, highlighting its stable financial position and commitment to rewarding investors. The company has not revised its forecast for the year-end ordinary dividend, indicating confidence in its ongoing financial performance.

FAN Communications, Inc. operates in the affiliate advertising industry, primarily offering services through its platform A8.net. The company focuses on connecting advertisers and publishers to enhance marketing efforts and has been a significant player in the market for 25 years.

