Falcon Oil & Gas Touts High-Performance Well Results

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. reports strong initial production rates at its Shenandoah South 1H well, with an IP60 flow rate of 3.0 MMcf/d, indicating potential for high-yielding wells in the Beetaloo Basin. The company’s steady performance and solid financial position support forthcoming drilling plans, aiming for first gas by the first half of 2026. This development is part of a broader strategy to scale up to a 40 MMcf/d pilot project in collaboration with their JV partner, Tamboran B2 Pty Limited.

