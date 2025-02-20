Fairfax India Expands Stake in Bangalore Airport to 74%

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Fairfax India SV USF ( ($TSE:FIH.U) ) has issued an announcement.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has completed the acquisition of an additional 10% equity interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for $255 million, increasing its total stake to 74%. This acquisition enhances Fairfax India’s influence over BIAL, which manages Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru under a long-term concession agreement, reflecting Fairfax India’s strategic focus on key infrastructure assets in India to bolster its investment portfolio.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company focused on achieving long-term capital appreciation while preserving capital. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments related to India or Indian businesses, or other businesses primarily connected to India.

