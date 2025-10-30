Fairchild Gold Corp. Expands Nevada Portfolio with Carlin Queen Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fairchild Gold Corp. ( (TSE:FAIR) ) has issued an announcement.

Fairchild Gold Corp. has acquired a 100% interest in the Carlin Queen gold and silver property in Nevada, expanding its portfolio in a region known for prolific gold production. The acquisition positions Fairchild strategically among renowned mines and offers significant exploration potential with multiple untested gold-silver targets, enhancing its prospects for future discoveries.

More about Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on gold and copper exploration, with a significant portfolio centered in Nevada. The company is strategically positioned alongside world-class mines, enhancing its market focus on valuable mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 328,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.24M

Learn more about FAIR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue