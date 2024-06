Faes Farma (ES:FAE) has released an update.

Faes Farma, S.A. has announced changes to its Audit and Compliance Committee, with Ms. María Eugenia Zugaza Salazar appointed as the new President following Ms. Nuria Pascual Lapeña’s resignation from the post, although she remains a member of the committee.

