FAE Technology Updates Share Buyback Program

The latest update is out from Fae Technology S.P.A ( (IT:FAE) ).

FAE Technology S.p.A. announced an update on its share buyback program, purchasing 7,363 shares between October 20 and October 24, 2025, at an average price of 2.69 euros per share. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its share capital, with the company now holding 21,151 own shares, representing approximately 0.11% of its share capital. The buyback program reflects FAE Technology’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and its strategic positioning in the electronics industry.

More about Fae Technology S.P.A

FAE Technology S.p.A. is an Italian industrial group operating as an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) in the electronics sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market. The company provides professional ODM and EMS services, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. It operates in sectors such as electric mobility, IoT, industrial automation 4.0, and aerospace, and collaborates with prestigious entities like MIT’s Senseable City Lab.

Average Trading Volume: 25,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €58.27M

