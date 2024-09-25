Fadel Partners Inc.: Optimistic Despite Revenue Dip

Fadel Partners, Inc. (GB:FADL) has released an update.

Fadel Partners Inc. has reported a slight decrease in their 1H24 revenue to $5.3 million compared to $5.4 million in 1H23, primarily due to lower License/Subscription and Support revenues. Despite this, the company has seen a significant increase in its professional services revenue and is optimistic about future growth, with a strong sales pipeline and strategic investments aimed at expanding market presence set to capitalize on opportunities in FY25. These developments, including the launch of new products like LicenSee™ and enhancements in their Brand Vision platform, are expected to yield positive results in the upcoming periods.

