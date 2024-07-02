Fadel Partners Appoints New Chair for Growth

Fadel Partners, Inc. (GB:FADL) has released an update.

Fadel Partners, Inc. welcomes Simon Wilson as its new Chair, succeeding Ken West, who remains as a Non-Executive Director. Wilson brings extensive experience from his roles in various international software companies, aiming to drive FADEL’s international growth and enhance its cloud-based rights and royalty management solutions. The company, known for working with top licensors and licensees across several industries, is poised for significant global expansion with Wilson’s appointment.

