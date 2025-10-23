Factset Research’s IT Control Weakness Poses Financial Reporting Risks and Investor Concerns

Factset Research (FDS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Factset Research faces a significant business risk related to its internal control over financial reporting, as highlighted by a material weakness in its IT general controls. This deficiency, disclosed in their 2024 Annual Report, affects key financial processes and poses a threat to the accuracy and timeliness of their financial statements. The ongoing remediation efforts, expected to conclude in fiscal 2026, strain management and resources, with no guarantee of complete effectiveness. Failure to address these issues could undermine investor confidence, lead to legal challenges, and negatively impact the company’s stock price and market access.

The average FDS stock price target is $337.92, implying 16.56% upside potential.

