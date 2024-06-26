Facilities by ADF Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Facilities by ADF PLC (GB:ADF) has released an update.

At the Annual General Meeting of Facilities by ADF PLC, all 13 resolutions proposed to the members were approved, including the re-election of directors, the appointment of Crowe UK LLP as auditor, and the authorization of a final dividend of 0.9 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023. The resolutions were passed with overwhelming majority votes, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and financial decisions.

