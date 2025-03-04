Facephi Biometria SA Reports Strategic Share Transactions by Nice & Green

Facephi Biometria SA ( (ES:FACE) ) has shared an update.

Facephi Biometria SA has announced that Nice & Green (N&G) conducted purchase transactions accounting for 1.4% of the total trading volume of shares on BME Growth between February 24 and March 3, 2025. This activity reflects strategic financial movements by key stakeholders, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

More about Facephi Biometria SA

Facephi Biometria SA operates in the biometric technology industry, focusing on providing facial recognition and digital identity verification solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 30.77%

Average Trading Volume: 2,436

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €48.21M

Find detailed analytics on FACE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.